Fox Sports Tees Up Tech for U.S. Open Coverage

Fox Sports said it will pull some advanced tech from its bag for its coverage of the 117th U.S. Open Championship, set for June 18, on Fox, FS1, Fox Deportes and its TV Everywhere app, Fox Sports Go.

Fox’s coverage of the tournament will include augmented reality elements, 4K video from certain holes at Erin Hills, the use of drones, and expanded use of “shot trackers.”

On the AR side, Fox Sports will implement a 75-foot Strada Camera Crane that will enable graphic elements to be displayed on the course, as well as a “studio jib,” that will provide some AR-supported analysis of the golf course in a studio setting.

Fox Sports will also equip all 18 holes with technology that can trace the flight of the golf ball, whether over live video or via a graphic representation of the specific golf hole. Nine tee boxes will be equipped with Toptracer technology, allowing for live ball trace over video, and the remaining nine tee boxes will use Trackman radar, allowing for a combination of ball tracing and enhanced data.

