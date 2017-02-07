Fox Sports: Super Bowl LI Most-Viewed U.S. Program Ever

Sunday’s Super Bowl LI drew an average audience of 113.7 million viewers across all of Fox’s channels and platforms, with a total of 172 million viewers overall, making the broadcast the most-viewed program in U.S. TV history, according to Fox Sports.

The average audience figure of 113.7 million viewers — spread across Fox, Fox Deportes, Fox Sports Go and the NFL’s streaming service — tied for second among all Super Bowl viewership records, while the 111.3 million average viewers on Fox was good for second among the network’s most-watched broadcasts (behind 112.2 million for Super Bowl XLVIII in 2013).

Fox estimates that viewership of Super Bowl LI grew nearly 30% between kickoff and the overtime finish, with the network calling the increased tune-in the largest in-game audience growth recorded.

Fox offered the game for free online and via its Fox Sports Go app, with 4.42 million unique viewers choosing to stream the game, a Fox spokeswoman told B&C. That tops the 3.96 million unique viewers who streamed Super Bowl 50. The live stream of the game saw an average minute audience of 1.72 million, up 23% from Super Bowl 50.