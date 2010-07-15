Fox Sports Renews Sportvision Deal

Production enhancement provider

Sportvision announced that Fox Sports Media Group has reached a new agreement

with the Chicago, Ill.-based company and will use Sportvision's technology for

NFL, MLB and NASCAR coverage through 2014.

Sportvision, which was initially

founded in 1998 by former Fox executives Stan Honey and Bill Squadron, provides

a number of familiar graphic enhancements for sports coverage, including the "1st

& Ten" line in football, the PITCHf/x pitch tracking system for baseball

and the RACEf/x tracking system for auto racing. Fox has used its technology

since 1999.

Under the renewed partnership, which Sportvision

calls its "most expansive network agreement ever," Fox will use Sportvision

technology on all NFL games through the 2013-14 season, all MLB games through

the 2013 season and NASCAR Sprint Cup Series races through the 2014 season. The

deal covers telecasts on Fox Sports, SPEED and Fox Sports Net's 19 regional

sports networks.

"Fox Sports has a strong reputation for

delivering the highest quality sports telecasts to their viewers, and their

commitment to integrate technology into their sports programming has been

integral to the growth and success of our company," said Sportvision CEO Hank

Adams in a statement. "Sportvision shares a longstanding partnership with Fox

Sports, and this agreement ensures that we will continue to collaborate with

their leadership, ultimately delivering a heightened sports-viewing experience

to the fans for years to come."

"Fox Sports, and all the networks in

the Fox Sports Media Group, are committed to providing viewers the most

entertaining and compelling sports television experience possible, and

Sportvision's ability to develop and deliver technological innovations has been

instrumental in achieving that goal," added Fox Sports President Eric

Shanks. "We're excited that this agreement also equips our colleagues at

SPEED and our regional sports networks with Sportvision's cutting edge technology."