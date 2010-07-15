Fox Sports Renews Sportvision Deal
By Glen Dickson
Production enhancement provider
Sportvision announced that Fox Sports Media Group has reached a new agreement
with the Chicago, Ill.-based company and will use Sportvision's technology for
NFL, MLB and NASCAR coverage through 2014.
Sportvision, which was initially
founded in 1998 by former Fox executives Stan Honey and Bill Squadron, provides
a number of familiar graphic enhancements for sports coverage, including the "1st
& Ten" line in football, the PITCHf/x pitch tracking system for baseball
and the RACEf/x tracking system for auto racing. Fox has used its technology
since 1999.
Under the renewed partnership, which Sportvision
calls its "most expansive network agreement ever," Fox will use Sportvision
technology on all NFL games through the 2013-14 season, all MLB games through
the 2013 season and NASCAR Sprint Cup Series races through the 2014 season. The
deal covers telecasts on Fox Sports, SPEED and Fox Sports Net's 19 regional
sports networks.
"Fox Sports has a strong reputation for
delivering the highest quality sports telecasts to their viewers, and their
commitment to integrate technology into their sports programming has been
integral to the growth and success of our company," said Sportvision CEO Hank
Adams in a statement. "Sportvision shares a longstanding partnership with Fox
Sports, and this agreement ensures that we will continue to collaborate with
their leadership, ultimately delivering a heightened sports-viewing experience
to the fans for years to come."
"Fox Sports, and all the networks in
the Fox Sports Media Group, are committed to providing viewers the most
entertaining and compelling sports television experience possible, and
Sportvision's ability to develop and deliver technological innovations has been
instrumental in achieving that goal," added Fox Sports President Eric
Shanks. "We're excited that this agreement also equips our colleagues at
SPEED and our regional sports networks with Sportvision's cutting edge technology."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.