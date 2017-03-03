Fox Sports Ready to Tip-Off More VR

Fox Sports is teaming with LiveLike to deliver a virtual reality (VR) experience and coverage of the multi-day Big East men’s basketball tournament starting March 9.



The offering, to be delivered on the Fox Sports VR app and as part of the Fox Sports Lab initiative, will begin with four quarterfinal games next Thursday.

With Jeep on board as a sponsor, Fox Sports and LiveLike are creating a “virtual suite” that will let users access multiple feeds from four cameras (two basket and two foul line cameras) and original 360-degree content from the tournament. The VR offering will also present a live “director’s cut” that automatically moves viewer’s vantage points and follows the on-court action.

The coming tournament is the latest hook-up between Fox Sports and LiveLike. They’ve previously collaborated on VR experiences for Super Bowl LI as well as for soccer and college football coverage. This video from a recent college football game between Ohio State and Oklahoma demonstrates how users navigate inside the virtual suite and the interactive features the experience supports.



