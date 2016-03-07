Fox Sports, NextVR to Tip-Off More VR Coverage

Fox Sports and NextVR said they are teaming up to broadcast several latter-stage games in the virtual reality/360-degree format of the 2016 Big East Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The companies, on the heels of a new five-year VR partnership, said they will offer live VR streams of the tournament’s quarterfinal, semifinal and championship games from New York’s Madison Square Garden.

In all, seven games and more than 15 hours of live VR coverage will be streamed over three days, they said. The live VR streams will feature audio and graphics highlighting player stats, scores and game updates.They said this will mark the first time a college basketball tournament will be broadcast live to a global audience in VR.

