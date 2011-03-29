Fox Sports Networks, Discovery Communications, NFL Films Inducted into Telly Awards Hall of Fame

The Telly Awards announced on Tuesday that Fox Sports

Networks, Discovery Communication and NFL Films will be inducted into their

Hall of Fame in a ceremony during the NAB Show in Las Vegas on April 12.

The Telly Awards celebrates the best film and video

productions, commercials and web video content in the industry. Each inductee

has earned several awards since the inception of the awards thirty years ago.

"We're proud to be recognizing these leaders who

have not only consistently created award-winning work, but have spearheaded

technical advances that have moved the entire industry forward," said Linda

Day, executive director of the Telly Awards. "What stands out about all three

winners, and what can inspire all of us, is their genuine desire to share their

enthusiasm with the public, whether it be for NFL football or other major-league

sports or a better understanding of our world."