Fox Sports Networks, Discovery Communications, NFL Films Inducted into Telly Awards Hall of Fame
The Telly Awards announced on Tuesday that Fox Sports
Networks, Discovery Communication and NFL Films will be inducted into their
Hall of Fame in a ceremony during the NAB Show in Las Vegas on April 12.
The Telly Awards celebrates the best film and video
productions, commercials and web video content in the industry. Each inductee
has earned several awards since the inception of the awards thirty years ago.
"We're proud to be recognizing these leaders who
have not only consistently created award-winning work, but have spearheaded
technical advances that have moved the entire industry forward," said Linda
Day, executive director of the Telly Awards. "What stands out about all three
winners, and what can inspire all of us, is their genuine desire to share their
enthusiasm with the public, whether it be for NFL football or other major-league
sports or a better understanding of our world."
