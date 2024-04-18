Fox Sports Hires Veteran Ad Sales Executives
Jen Durda, Kathy Lydon named VPs
Fox Sports said it hired two veteran advertising sales executives, with Jen Durda and Kathy Lydon both named VP.
Durda previously was a VP with Warner Bros. Discovery and Turner Sports. She will work from Fox’s Detroit office.
Lydon was with ESPN/Disney leading a multimedia sales team. At Fox, she will lead sales for the Big Ten Network.
“We’re thrilled to be welcoming two executives, with an exceptional level of knowledge and expertise in the field, to the best sales team in the business” said Fox Sports executive VP of ad sales Mark Evans. “Kathy and Jen have each had a tremendous amount of success in their respective careers, and we’re excited to have these talented leaders — and their unmatched skill sets — join the Fox family.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.