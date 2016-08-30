Fox Sports Go Reaches Roku

Fox Sports Go, the programmer’s authenticated TV Everywhere app, has officially launched on Roku players and integrated Roku TVs a week after announcing its debut on the new Apple TV.

The TVE app offers access to live feeds of Fox Sports, FS1, FS2, FOX Sports Regional Networks, FOX College Sports, FOX Deportes, and FOX Soccer Plus. Fox Sports estimates that about 95 million people in the U.S. have access to the app via their pay TV providers.

They noted that Fox Sports GO requires the Roku OS 7.2, adding that this version will become available on all Roku TVs soon.

“Roku players are some of the most popular connected streaming devices in the industry, and it’s a significant step towards completing full distribution of FOX Sports GO,” Clark Pierce, senior VP, TV Everywhere at Fox Sports, said in a statement. “Roku now gives sports fans greater choice when streaming their favorite FOX Sports programming.”

