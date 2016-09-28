Fox Sports Go Hits Chromecast, Xbox One

Fox Sports’ TV Everywhere service is now available on both Google’s Chromecast and the Xbox One, the network announced, bringing the number of U.S. pay TV subscribers that can access the app to nearly 100 million.

Fox Sports Go had previously been available on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV devices, along with internet-connected TVs and set-tops.

“We are excited to provide sports fans with more ways to watch our full lineup of live event and studio programming,” Clark Pierce, senior VP of TV Everywhere for Fox Sports, said in a statement. “Adding Chromecast and Xbox One to the list of connected devices that offer Fox Sports Go is another major step as we look to achieve full distribution for the platform.”

Pay TV channels covered in the app include Fox, FS1, FS2, Fox Soccer Plus, Fox College Sports, Fox Sports Regional Networks and Fox Deportes, accounting for thousands of live events along with studio and original programming. Along with the four major American sports, Fox Sports Go programming includes Big 12 and Pac-12 NCAA football, Big East NCAA basketball, the FIFA World Cup, the UFC and NASCAR.