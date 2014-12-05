Fox Sports GO Adds 'Cable Cam' View for Title Tilts

Fox Sports GO is providing viewers with a triple option to check out the Pac-12 Championship and Big Ten Championship games this weekend.

The app that provides live simulcasts of Fox Sports content to authenticated subscribers in their homes or on the move will present the Pac-12 matchup between No. 2 Oregon and seventh-ranked Arizona on Friday and the Big Ten title tilt pitting No. 5 Ohio State and No. 13 Wisconsin on Saturday in both English and Spanish. Moreover, a special feed, via "cable cam," will provide overhead views of the action from behind the quarterbacks.

Subscribers of participating video providers will be able to view the live streams on mobile phones, tablets and desktops.

