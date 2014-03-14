Fox Sports 1 Selects Aframe

Aframe has announced that the Fox Sports 1's Assignment Desk is using Aframe's technologies to automate and streamline the delivery of content from its global network of content partners and freelance sports journalists.

The system is used to automatically convert footage from these suppliers to the DVCPRO format for editing or playout to air.

Production processes are also streamlined by having Aframe, which creates a H.264 proxy that can be used in the review and approval process.

"Aframe's private cloud solution provides an easy mechanism for making content easily accessible for people who need it immediately, in a self-service model," said Wendy Allen, VP of media engineering at Fox Sports. "It's a new paradigm shift that will save Fox time and money."

The private cloud production platform is also used to save bandwidth on proxy transcoding; to reduce the amount of transcoding that has to occur at Fox Sports' facilities; and to help maximize storage utilization.