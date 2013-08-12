Fox Sports 1 Inks Charter Advertising Pacts

Fox Sports 1 has inked charter advertising deals ahead of its upcoming launch.

The national sports network, which will premiere on Aug. 17 from a re-launch of Speed Channel, said that Ford Motor Co., Geico and quick-service restaurant marketer Yum! Brands have signed ground-floor ad pacts. Electronics manufacturer Samsung and several movie studios have also secured schedules, according to network officials. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"Major advertisers see Fox Sports 1's potential and have widely accepted America's new sports network as a primary destination for the demographics they want to reach, which we appreciate very much," said Neil Mulcahy, executive vice president, ad sales at Fox Sports, in a statement. "The biggest sports events on network television, and the steady audience FoxSports 1 and our entire portfolio of media properties can deliver are potent incentives, and every agency is doing business with us."

