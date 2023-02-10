Fox Soul Gets Pre-Super Bowl Interview With President Biden

African-American targeted streaming service Fox Soul has scored a major coup in securing an interview with President Joe Biden before Fox’s Super Bowl LVII telecast Sunday.

The Fox Soul interview comes after the White House said the traditional Super Bowl pregame presidential conversation been canceled by Fox Corp, acccording to published reports. Fox Corp. said there was some “initial confusion’ after the White House had reached out to Fox Soul Thursday evening. Fox added that Fox Soul looks forward to interviewing the president for Super Bowl Sunday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted early Friday that the president was to speak with Fox Soul “to discuss the Super Bowl, the State of the Union, and critical issues impacting the everyday lives of Black Americans."

Reports said Vivica A. Fox and Mike Hill, who have shows on Fox Soul, would be questioning Biden. Details remain to be released about the interview location (presumably the White House Oval Office) and if Fox platforms other than Fox Soul would air the interview, and when.

Fox News on-air talent has interviewed the president during recent Super Bowls aired on the broadcast network. Bill O’Reilly spoke to Barack Obama in 2011 and 2014 and to Donald Trump in 2017. Sean Hannity also spoke to Trump in 2020. ■

The President was looking forward to an interview with Fox Soul to discuss the Super Bowl, the State of the Union, and critical issues impacting the everyday lives of Black Americans. We’ve been informed that Fox Corp has asked for the interview to be cancelled.February 10, 2023 See more

The Fox-stations-managed Fox Soul launched in 2021 as an unapologetic platform for African-American voices. Led by general manager James DuBose, the network offers reality, talk and news and informational shows that reflect the African-American community.

“One of the missions that we started was to create a safe place where people could talk about things that we normally would only discuss in the privacy of our own homes,” DuBose said in a 2022 B+C Multichannel News interview. “We wanted to give that voice to our consumers so that they feel that they’re part of this network and it reflects their voice and their truth.” ■