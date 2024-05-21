No Joke: Allstate, L’Oreal, T-Mobile, VW Sign Up As ‘SNL’ 50th Anniversary Presenting Sponsors

With Saturday Night Live about to mark a half-century on the air, NBCUniversal has sold presenting sponsorships for SNL’s 50th anniversary to Allstate, L’Oreal Group, T-Mobile and Volkswagen of America.

The SNL anniversary celebration wraps up with a live primetime special on February 16 from 8 p.m. till 11 p.m. ET.

Throughout the season, the brands will have opportunities to celebrate years of comedy through curated custom content and experiences across the NBCU portfolio, NBCU said.

Financial terms of the packages were not disclosed. NBCU talked about SNL 50 sponsorships being a hot ticket going into the upfronts.

“Saturday Night Live is a cultural institution that has been etched into NBCUniversal’s storied history. For five decades, SNL has been one of the most desired properties for marketers, and we are thrilled to have these presenting sponsors join us for the 50th anniversary season as we honor this iconic show,” said Mark Marshall, chairman, NBCU global advertising & partnerships.

T-Mobile, which has been a sponsor of Saturday Night Live for the past two seasons, is expanding its current relationship for the 50th anniversary.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.