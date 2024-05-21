Comcast Prices StreamSaver Bundle at $15 a Month

Comcast has officially introduced its StreamSaver service bundle, packaging the $6.99 Netlflix Standard with Ads, the $5.99 Peacock Premium and the $9.99 Apple TV Plus for just $15 a month for Xfinity broadband, mobile and pay TV customers.

StreamSaver will be available starting next week.

Comcast is also letting its Xfinity customers bundle the $20-a-month virtual pay TV bundle Now TV with StreamSaver, pricing the whole package at $30 a month. Now TV already includes on its own 40 basic cable channels (no ESPN), 20 hours of virtual DVR storage, and access to Peacock Premium.

Speaking at the JP Morgan Media and Technology Conference in Boston Tuesday, Dave Watson, CEO of Comcast's cable business, described StreamSave as a "home run" experience for consumers.

Not only do they receive discounts on popular subscription streaming service, he noted, but they can "experience" these services on the Comcast Entertainment OS, "this wonderful platform, this operating system we’ve been able to scale between Sky and in the U.S. that goes way back to X1."

Integration into the Comcast Entertainment OS, he said, provides search and recommendation benefits, such as the ability to use the Comcast Voice Remote for search.

Watson described the $15-a-month StreamSaver as a "bolt-on" to any combination of Xfinity-branded services.

"The reason we did it in the first place is broadband," he added. "Our broadband customers are looking for alternatives."

Indeed, Comcast would like to rekindle broadband growth. But the cable operator is also trying to grow scale for Peacock, which ended Q1 with 31 million subscribers. The SVOD's sales have been strong the past two years, but it needs far more reach to generate the kind of income the conglomerate's NBCUniversal division needs to replace the fast-declining income of NBC broadcast and linear cable channels.

Hooking its wagons to Netflix is a start. The platform has by far the lowest churn among all subscription streaming services.