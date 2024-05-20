History’s ‘The Great War Debuts,’ Apple TV Plus’ ‘Trying’ Returns: What’s Premiering This Week (May 20-27)

History’s documentary series The Great War highlights a light schedule of original shows set to debut during the Memorial Day holiday week.

The two-part The Great War premieres May 27 and chronicles the U.S. involvement in World War I in 1918, according to History Channel. The four-hour series, executive produced by Robin Roberts, concludes on May 28.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of May 20-27. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

May 20, Stax: Soulville U.S.A., (documentary), HBO

May 21, Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza (documentary), Paramount Plus

May 22, Trying (returning series), Apple Tv Plus

May 23, The Blue Angels (documentary), Prime Video

May 23, Evil (returning series), Paramount Plus

May 23, Tires (comedy), Netflix

May 24, Atlas (movie), Netflix

May 24, The Beach Boys (documentary), Disney Plus

May 25, Gaga Chromatica Ball (documentary), Max

May 27, Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter (documentary), ID