History’s ‘The Great War Debuts,’ Apple TV Plus’ ‘Trying’ Returns: What’s Premiering This Week (May 20-27)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
History’s documentary series The Great War highlights a light schedule of original shows set to debut during the Memorial Day holiday week.
The two-part The Great War premieres May 27 and chronicles the U.S. involvement in World War I in 1918, according to History Channel. The four-hour series, executive produced by Robin Roberts, concludes on May 28.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of May 20-27. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
May 20, Stax: Soulville U.S.A., (documentary), HBO
May 21, Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza (documentary), Paramount Plus
May 22, Trying (returning series), Apple Tv Plus
May 23, The Blue Angels (documentary), Prime Video
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
May 23, Evil (returning series), Paramount Plus
May 23, Tires (comedy), Netflix
May 24, Atlas (movie), Netflix
May 24, The Beach Boys (documentary), Disney Plus
May 25, Gaga Chromatica Ball (documentary), Max
May 27, Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter (documentary), ID
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.