Fox Signs Development Deal with Denis Leary

Fox Entertainment has locked down a broadcast development deal with Denis Leary, star of the network’s The Moodys.

Leary will create, develop and produce comedy, drama and animated series for Fox through his new production company, Amoeba.

Leary may also star in the new series he develops.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Through his warm, waggish and relatable portrayal as the Moody family patriarch, Denis has become a fast friend of Fox. His creative pedigree speaks for itself; and when the opportunity arose to expand our relationship with him to create new comedies, dramas and animated series for us, we leapt at the chance,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment. “As we ramp up our commitment to programming year-round, we’re honored to partner with Denis on this broadcast-exclusive deal, and we’re looking forward to seeing the incredible work that will come of it.”

Fox recently renewed The Moodys for a second season.

Leary has been nominated for five Emmy awards, but never won. He starred in and created Rescue Me for FX, which was part of the Fox family before being sold to The Walt Disney Co.

“Everyone at Amoeba is excited about this partnership and we look forward to creating new, cutting-edge content at Fox,” Leary said. “As well as using their luxury suites for World Series games and the Super Bowl.”

Charlie Collier, CEO, Fox Entertainment, added, “Welcome Denis. You’re paying face value for all tickets and twice face-value for Boston and New England.”