Fox Comedy ‘The Moodys’ Renewed for Season Two

Fox said it renewed its comedy The Moodys for a second season.

Starring Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins, the series follows the adventures of a tight-knit, slightly dysfunctional family.

“With The Moodys, we set out to brand the holidays in the only way FOX can – bold and unconventional. What we ended up with was a special show – and a family – everyone at the network fell in love with,” said Michael Thorn, president, entertainment, Fox Entertainment.

“Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Tad Quill perfectly captured the hysterics of Christmas, with sharp banter and real moments of family togetherness brought to life by Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins and the rest of the incredible cast,” Thorn said. “Eric and Kim Tannenbaum and CBS Television Studios have been great partners on this series; and, simply put, we’re looking forward to The Moodys’ future adventures.”

The Moodys is from CBS Television Studios and Fox Entertainment. The show is written and executive produced by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Tad Quill. Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, Trent O’Donnell, Phil Lloyd and Jason Burrows serve as executive producers. Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins also serve as executive producers.

The series was adapted from the Australian series A Moody Christmas and based on the Jungleboys Entertainment Pty Limited and Australian Broadcasting Corp. series.

All episodes of The Moodys can be streamed on Fox Now and Hulu.