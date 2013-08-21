Fox Selects Harmonic for Playout Upgrade

As part of a major upgrade to Fox's Los Angeles broadcast center, the network has upgraded its entire playout infrastructure with an integrated playout system from Harmonic using the vendor's Spectrum ChannelPort product.

Fox deployed the systems as part of extensive upgrades at the facility in the run-up to the launch of its new Fox Sports 1 Network, which launched on Aug. 17.

"As a company we've never been afraid to innovate, and our investment in Harmonic's file-based playout solution is part of a major shift in how we produce and deliver content here at Fox," said Joe Coffaro, vice president of engineering at Fox Networks Engineering and Operations in a statement. "The ChannelPort playout and surrounding video infrastructure from Harmonic provides the reliability, functionality, and efficiency we require."

The deployment relies on such Harmonic products as the Spectrum MediaDeck 7000 playout servers that are equipped with dozens of ChannelPort modules, Harmonic MediaGrid shared storage systems, and MediaCenter server controllers with integrated storage that provide dozens of ingest channels.

The Media Application Server is tightly integrated with the existing automation system for media asset management capabilities.

"The solution we're providing to Fox Broadcasting offers an advanced and very robust file-based workflow architecture that will support simpler yet more flexible playout of compelling broadcast content," said Eric Armstrong, VP of North America at Harmonic in a statement. "As Fox continues to refresh its broadcast and distribution model, this architecture and complementary Harmonic technologies lay the foundation for even greater flexibility and efficiency in delivering highly competitive content."