Fox Promotes Key Execs at International Channels

Fox International Channels has announced two key promotions, with Ward Platt being named chief operating officer at Fox International Channels (FIC) and CEO of the unit's National Geographic Channels International (NGCI).

In addition, FIC also announced that Zubin Gandevia has been promoted to president of Fox International Channels Asia.

In the new post, Platt, who had overseen exponential growth for FIC in Asia, will continue to report to Hernan Lopez, president and CEO of FIC.

FIC currently has more than 300 wholly- and majority-owned entertainment, factual, sports, movie and lifestyle channels across Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa that reach more than 1.6 billion cumulative households in 48 languages around the world.

Platt, who had previously served as president of Asia Pacific and the Middle East for FIC will relocate to Los Angeles, where he will work on FIC's expansion around the world.

As CEO for NGCI, he will also oversee international programming, marketing, operations, syndication and finance for the National Geographic Channels outside of the US. NGCI is a joint venture owned by National Geographic Ventures and Fox Entertainment Group.

Currently, National Geographic Channel and its related brands are seen in 171 countries around the world, including the U.S., reaching more than 440 million homes.

"I have been fortunate to work with Ward for the past 11 years," said Lopez in a statement. "He has built our business in Asia from the ground up, turning it into a model in the region. I am delighted to have him step up to this new and expanded role."

Platt joined FIC in 1999 to oversee the operations of development of National Geographic Channel in Asia Pacific and the Middle East as group managing director. Under his direction, FIC grew to over 550 million cumulative households in the region with 129 Fox branded and operated channels.

Most recently, Platt led the integration of FOX Sports Asia (formerly ESS) into FIC, as well as the launch of FOX Sports Japan, the largest entry by a non-Japanese brand into the local Japanese sports TV market.

Gandevia, who had served as COO of Fox International Channels Asia, has more than 20 years of experience in the Asian TV industry. In the new post, he will oversee 18 offices across Asia Pacific and the Middle East and continue to report to Platt.

"Zubin and I have had a great ride over the past 13 years working together to build the FIC Asia business along with a whole lot of help from many talented team members across our business," said Platt in a statement. "I am truly delighted to be handing over the reins to Zubin and know he will do an outstanding job in his new role."