Fox Preps For The Super Bowl of Streaming

Fox Sports is expecting a big crowd this Sunday when consumers fire up their PCs and laptops to stream Fox’s live coverage of the Super Bowl matchup between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks, and believes it is has nailed up the capacity it will need to handle the anticipated load.

Fox Sports isn’t making any public predictions on how many consumers will tune in to watch those live streams, but it has some history to draw on: about 1 million people streamed NBC’s online coverage in 2012, and roughly 3 million tuned into CBS’s Super Bowl stream last year.

Clark Pierce (pictured), senior VP of mobile and advanced platforms for Fox Sports, said this 43% increase in unique viewers is a nice number to know, but not the one Fox Sports and CDN partner Akamai are the most concerned about.

