Fox Prepares for Super Bowl Streaming Challenge

Exactly how many consumers will stream Super Bowl LI is the big unknown heading into Sunday, but Fox Sports says it’s doing what it can to ensure it will have ample headroom to deliver a smooth experience when the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons.

But Fox Sports also has history as its guide, as last year’s stream of Super Bowl 50, for example, drew 3.96 million unique viewers across laptops, desktops, tablets, connected-TV devices and mobile phones.

Streaming growth for recent Super Bowls has been “pretty linear… but we think we’re going to see that start to accelerate” with this year’s game, Devin Poolman, senior VP of digital platforms at Fox Sports, said.

Fox will offer a free, live stream of Super Bowl LI at FoxSportsGo.com, and the Fox Sports Go app for iOS, Android, Windows and Amazon tablets, Apple TV boxes, Android TV-powered devices, Fire TV players, Google Chromecasts, and the Xbox One console. Fox is also supplying the contribution feed to Verizon for the exclusive rights it has to stream Super Bowl LI to smartphones.

