Fox News, WWE Top Facebook Engagement Rankings

New social media data from Shareablee has ranked Fox News as the top U.S. brand on Facebook between the start of January and November 30, 2015.

During the first 11 months of the year, Fox News had some 205.7 million Facebook actions, followed by 202.7 million for WWE, 195.1 million for Men’s Humor, 146.2 million for MTV and 143.9 million for Fox Deportes.

Fox News was the only other news brand in the top 10.

Fox News’ success provides another illustration of the importance of popular live content on both TV and digital media.

As previously reported by Jon Lafayette, ESPN was on top of the same-day primetime ratings among total viewers for 2015, followed by the Fox News Channel.

Shareablee also released rankings for November that combined a number of different social media platforms. Those rankings put ESPN on top, followed by ABC, NBC, Univision and Fox News in 5th place.