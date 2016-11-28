Fox News' Hegseth Talks With Trump Transition Team

Fox News contributor Pete Hegseth has talked with the Donald Trump transition team, he confirmed on Fox News Monday.

He is just one of a number of media figures being tapped for input on and potential participation in a Donald Trump administration.

Fox News national security analyst Kathleen Troia “KT” McFarland last week was picked to be deputy National Security Advisor—General Mike Flynn has been named to be National Security Advisor.

In addition, Fox News contributor Laura Ingraham has been mentioned as a serious possibility for White House press secretary.

In the case of McFarland, Fox News canceled her contract after the announcement by the Trump transition team last week that she was their pick.

(Fox Business has also dropped Anthony Scaramucci as a contributor after he was named as an economic adviser to the Trump transition team.

In the case of Ingraham and Hegseth, they are not expected to have to leave Fox News until and unless they have been offered jobs in the Administration.

Hegseth, the former CEO of Concerned Veterans for America, has written glowingly of Donald Trump's pledges to strengthen the military and help veterans. "My sincere [belief] is that President-elect Trump will muster the courage, leadership, and clarity of purpose to ensure America brings back 'peace through strength' with our military posture and the enacts real reform at the [Veterans Administration]," he wrote on the Fox News website days after the election.

Hegseth joined the network in 2014 to provide military/political analysis for daytime and primetime programming. He is a former infantry captain in the Army National Guard and served in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Guantanamo Bay. He has a politics degree from Princeton and a masters in public policy form the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard.