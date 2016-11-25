Fox News Analyst McFarland Joins Trump Team

Fox News national security analyst Kathleen Troia “KT” McFarland has been tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to be deputy National Security Advisor--General Mike Flynn has been named to be National Security Advisor.

“I am proud that KT has once again decided to serve our country and join my national security team,” said President-elect Trump in a statement. “She has tremendous experience and innate talent that will complement the fantastic team we are assembling, which is crucial because nothing is more important than keeping our people safe.”

A Fox News spokesperson confirmed that McFarland's contract was terminated following the announcement?

McFarland suggested Trump is savvier on foreign policy than some have suggested.

"[N]obody has called foreign policy right more than President-elect Trump, and he gets no credit for it," said McFarland following the appointment.

McFarland held national security posts in the Nixon, Ford and Reagan Administrations and ran for a New York Senate seat in 2006, losing in the primary for the seat that was won in the general election by Hillary Clinton.

McFarland was an aide to Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and a speechwriter for Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberg.