Fox News Dedicates London Bureau to Cameraman Killed in Ukraine

Fox News Channel has dedicated its London bureau to Pierre Zakrzewski, a cameraman who was killed while working last year outside Kyiv. The attack also killed Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova and critically injured Fox News’s State Department correspondent Benjamin Hall.

Zakrzewski was 55 when he was killed in March 2022, his vehicle struck by incoming fire while news gathering in a village outside Kyiv.

Based in London, Zakrzewski spent close to 20 years with Fox News. In 2021, he played a key role in rescuing Afghan freelance associates and their families from the country following the withdrawal of U.S. forces. He covered the Iraq and Afghanistan wars and breaking news from Israel, Pakistan, Lebanon, Egypt, Syria, Libya, Italy, France, Venezuela, South Korea and Hong Kong.

“Pierre was renowned throughout the media industry for his passionate storytelling and remarkable skill, and he was an all-around exceptional colleague,” said Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott. “While we are still devastated by his loss, we are extremely proud to honor his legacy by dedicating and naming our London bureau after him.”

The dedication ceremony was held at the London bureau May 4. In attendance were Scott; Hall; Jay Wallace, president, Fox News Media; Zakrzewski’s widow, Michelle Ross-Stanton; Dragan Petrovic, London bureau chief; and Scott Wilder, senior VP of field & production operations, among others.