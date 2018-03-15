Fox News Channel Signs Shepard Smith to Multi-year Deal

Veteran Fox News Channel anchor Shepard Smith has signed a multi-year deal to remain at the cable news network.



The deal calls for the network’s chief news anchor and managing editor of breaking news to extend his more than two-decade tenure. Smith, who joined Fox News at its inception in 1996, currently anchors the daily series Shepard Smith Reporting, which averaged 1.6 million viewers and 335,000 in the 25-54 demographic during the month of February, according to Nielsen Media Research.



Smith has previously anchored Fox News shows The Fox Report and Studio B, both of which ranked number one in their respective timeslots. Prior to joining FNC, Smith was a Los Angeles-based Fox News Edge correspondent, reporting on a wide range of stories for the Fox affiliate news service.



“Shepard Smith is an exemplary journalist whose skill in anchoring breaking news is unrivaled,” said 21st Century Fox and Fox News executive chair Rupert Murdoch in a statement. “His powerful storytelling on both television and digital platforms has elevated our entire news gathering process.”