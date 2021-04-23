Fox News Sets April Harris Faulkner Special on Law Enforcement

Fox News' Harris Faulkner (Image credit: Fox News )

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner will host a special on law enforcement in America on April 27.

The special, Faulkner Focus: Police in America, will look at the state of law enforcement nationwide, including the impact following the guilty verdict of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, the network said.

Also Read: Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Continues Ratings Momentum

Guests appearing on the special include former superintendent-in-chief of the Boston Police Department Daniel Linskey, Detroit Police Chief James Craig, Fraternal Order of Police national VP Joe Gamaldi, Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL), Maryland Sheriff of Harford County Jeffrey Gahler, sergeant of the Baltimore City School Police Force Clyde Boatwright former Arizona police officer Lindsay Long.

The program will also focus on the Department of Justice’s investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department, the ongoing conversation of defunding the police, police retention rates and morale and spiking violent crime rates within cities across America, according to the network.