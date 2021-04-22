Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Continues Ratings Momentum

Fox News continued its hot April ratings run, taking the top spots in primetime and on a total day basis last week.

Fox News averaged 2.2 million viewers in primetime for the week of April 12 to April 18 for its ninth straight weekly win, according to Nielsen. MSNBC finished in second place with 1.5 million viewers, followed by HGTV’s 1.3 million viewers and CNN’s 1 million watchers.

TBS finished in fifth place with 940,000 viewers, followed by Hallmark Channel (903,000), ESPN (872,000), History (844,000), Discovery Channel (809,000) and Food Network (805,000), said Nielsen.

Fox News finished first on a total day basis with 1.2 million viewers, paced by its April 17 morning coverage of Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, which drew 2.3 million viewers. MSNBC, CNN, HGTV and Hallmark Channel rounded out the top five most watched networks in the category, said Nielsen.