Fox Networks Selects SintecMedia

SintecMedia has announced that the Fox Networks Group will be deploying its OnAir Enterprise product at the Fox Broadcast Network, FX, FXX, FXM, Fox Sports 1 and 2, Fox Soccer Plus, National Geographic channels, FOX Deportes and MundoFOX.

“SintecMedia is a trusted partner as we implement our sales and traffic systems strategy,” said Ben Hope, CIO, Fox Networks Group in a statement. “OnAir demonstrated great flexibility to support the growth of our broadcast and cable business.”

OnAir Enterprise manages many aspects of the network business, including ad sales, traffic, programming, scheduling, promotions, rights management and billing for both linear and non-linear cable and broadcast networks in a single, all-in-one system, SintecMedia reports.

Overall, SintecMedia has more than 300 clients worldwide, including NBCUniversal, Comcast, Fox and Scripps in the U.S.