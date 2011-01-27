Fox Networks Promotes Bigalow to SVP of Affiliate Marketing

Fox Networks has elevated Jamia Bigalow to senior vice president of affiliate marketing.

In her new role, Bigalow, who had been serving as vice president of

affiliate marketing, will oversee the group's strategic efforts that

support affiliate sales and generate greater brand awareness for its

portfolio of services. Her group also is responsible for developing

marketing initiatives that enhance partnerships between Fox and its key

carriers.

As vice president, Bigalow created and managed affiliate marketing

strategies for the division's entertainment brands, including FX,

National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo Wild,

and Fox Movie Channel. She also developed marketing initiatives that

supported the distribution of services within Fox Networks' portfolio

and directed the development of campaigns and promotions that aligned

business objectives of the channels and affiliates.

