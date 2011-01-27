Fox Networks Promotes Bigalow to SVP of Affiliate Marketing
Fox Networks has elevated Jamia Bigalow to senior vice president of affiliate marketing.
In her new role, Bigalow, who had been serving as vice president of
affiliate marketing, will oversee the group's strategic efforts that
support affiliate sales and generate greater brand awareness for its
portfolio of services. Her group also is responsible for developing
marketing initiatives that enhance partnerships between Fox and its key
carriers.
As vice president, Bigalow created and managed affiliate marketing
strategies for the division's entertainment brands, including FX,
National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo Wild,
and Fox Movie Channel. She also developed marketing initiatives that
supported the distribution of services within Fox Networks' portfolio
and directed the development of campaigns and promotions that aligned
business objectives of the channels and affiliates.
