Fox Nation Taps Rob Lowe to Host Docudrama On the Boston Tea Party

Fox Nation in November will commemorate the 25th anniversary of The Boston Tea Party with a documentary drama hosted by actor Rob Lowe.

The four-part Liberty or Death: Boston Tea Party docudrama debuts November 19, and chronicles Samuel Adams’ fight to rally the city of Boston to take a stand against the British empire, according to the streaming service. Lowe, who stars in Fox’s 911: Lone Star drama series, also serves as executive producer for Liberty or Death: Boston Tea Party, along with Stephen David, Tim Kelly and Lorenzo De Boni.

“The Boston Tea Party was a momentous event that transformed the trajectory of American history and remains significant nearly 250 years later,” Fox Nation president Jason Klarman said in a statement. “Throughout the series, viewers feel as if they are transported back in time, and we are thrilled to have someone as iconic as Rob Lowe fronting the project.”