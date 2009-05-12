The Fox Nation Flocking To FOXNews.com

The launch of “The Fox Nation” has paid dividends for FOXNews.com, boosting its unique visitors by 49% and page views by 75% year over year, according to Nielsen Online NetView.Traffic to the site was up 20% in unique users and 8.8% in pageviews in April, as compared to March. The Fox Nation launched March 30, and likely accounted for much of that boost.

FOXNews.com drew 669.5 million page views in April, compared to 382 million a year ago.

The traffic growth coincides with the launch of “The Fox Nation,” an opinion site with social networking features that debuted March 30. While it has its own URL at www.TheFoxNation.com , it is included as part of FOXNews.com’s overall Web traffic numbers.