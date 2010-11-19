Fox Mobile, Post Foods to Create Branded Content

The Fox Mobile Group (FMG) is working with the cereal giant Post Foods to develop an eight-episode, original comedy series called Honey and Joy. Post's Honey Bunches of Oats cereal brand will be integrated into the series, which will be made available next spring online and on mobile via Bitbop, FMG's commercial-free, on demand service.

FMG has tapped Drew Antzis to direct the original series and is working with Omelet, a hybrid creative and entertainment agency, to produce the comedy, which will feature two best friends, Honey and Joy, two longtime employees of the Honey Bunches of Oats factory.

The show will be cross promoted on more than 10 million Honey Bunches of Oats cereal boxes beginning in April 2011. Consumers will be able to view the show online at Bitbop.com and on mobile via the Bitbop mobile application at m.bitbop.com. Honey Bunches of Oats is the third largest brand in the cereal category.

"At Post, we constantly look for innovative partners and content and Fox Mobile Group not only brings the expertise but also the platform for us to engage with our consumers in a new and exciting way," said Jennifer Mennes, director of media and public relations at Post, in a statement. "Our consumer is active in the mobile space and looking for unique video content that the Honey and Joy series will provide."