Fox Lines Up GOP Hopefuls for Monday Interviews

Fox will be serving up the GOP presidential candidates in Milwaukee on Monday, April 4, the eve of the Wisconsin primary, which is looming in importance as Sen. Ted Cruz appears poised to grab some momentum with a victory over delegate leader Donald Trump.

Greta Van Susteren will feature Gov. John Kasich on On the Record at 7-8 p.m., interviewing him at a campaign stop in Huntington, N.Y.

At 9 p.m., The Kelly File will feature Megyn Kelly interviewing Cruz from the road in Madison, Wis., followed by Sean Hannity at 10 with Trump from the Pabst Theater.

Related: Fox News' Van Susteren to Interview Trump

A March 31 Fox Business Network poll had Cruz ahead in Wisconsin 42% to 32% among likely Republican primary voters.