Fox to Launch Digital Content Syndication Network

Fox announced Tuesday that it is launching a syndication

network that will allow outside second-screen TV app providers to use Fox's

sync-to-broadcast experiences, which are currently only available in Fox Now

apps.

Shazam, Viggle, ConnecTV and NextGuide will gain access

Fox's social, behind-the-scenes and interactive content around Fox shows while

synced to the broadcast.

The syndicated digital network is also designed to allow Fox

to create, manage and syndicate content to smart TVs, connected TVs and

television service providers looking to increase audience engagement. The network

is currently in discussions with providers and will to announce additional

partners soon.

"Fox has some of the most loyal, invested fans on the

planet, so we want them to have the richest, most immersive experience possible

with our shows and our brand partners -- no matter which TV app or platform they

use," said David Wertheimer, president, digital, Fox Broadcasting.

"By syndicating the content we've built around our show broadcasts, we're

extending the Fox experience to viewers across all digital platforms and

providing our partners with new and valuable opportunities around our

content."