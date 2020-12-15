Fox Initiative Supports Diverse Producers of Unscripted Shows

Fox’s alternative entertainment unit said it was launching a new initiative called Fastrack designed to nurture producers with diverse backgrounds and experiences.

The program will build a pipeline of well-rounded new talent behind the camera for Fox Alternative Entertainment series.

The first class will start in January.

“Fox has long been committed to providing viewers with programming that reflects the world in which we live. As we build FAE, we are continuing Fox’s legacy with Fastrack, creating opportunities for underrepresented individuals early in their career,” said Allison Wallach, executive VP, head of Fox Alternative Entertainment. “Representation on-screen and behind the camera is important to FAE, as well as being able to help guide the next generation of producers that are seeking to place their imprint on popular culture, as they further develop their portfolio of skills.”

Fastrack will select two or three candidates to join as associate producers on production teams on shows including The Masked Singer. Fastrack will give those associate producers valuable exposure to many facets of production, including casting, directing and editing.

The year-long program will provide on-the-ground, hands-on production experience, plus guidance from the Fox team.

When the program is done Fox will have the opportunity to engage Fastrack participants to continue working on Fox Alternative-produced shows.