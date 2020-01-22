Fox News Impeachment Coverage Draws Most Viewers

Fox News Channel drew the most viewers for the first day of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, according to early Nielsen numbers.

Over the first four hours of coverage on broadcast and cable, 1-5 p.m. Jan. 21 (1-3 p.m. for CBS, which was the extent of its live coverage), FNC had 2,654,000 viewers 2-plus, compared to number two CBS with 1,943,000. MSNBC was third at 1,909,000, followed by ABC at 1,630,000, NBC with 1,437,000, and CNN at 1,439,000.

In primetime (8-11 p.m.), when ABC, CBS and NBC had returned to regular programming, FNC was the clear leader, with 3,507,000 2-plus and 654,000 in the key news 25-54 demo, with MSNBC second with 2,530,000/490,000 and CNN third with 1,511,000/459,000.