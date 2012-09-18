Fox Hispanic Media Promotes Maney to Executive VP of Sales

Tom Maney has been promoted to executive VP of sales for Fox Hispanic Media, it was announced Tuesday.

Currently, Maney manages sales for Fox's Spanish-language nets Fox Deportes, Utilisima, Nat Geo Mundo and MundoFox. He has led FHM's sales team since its inception in 2009.

"Tom has been the heart and soul of our Hispanic media group ad sales and marketing solutions groups from day one," said Lou LaTorre, president of ad sales for Fox Cable Networks. "He has a unique blend of great instinct, intelligence, creativity and logic, and his vast network of contacts in the Hispanic market is unparalleled -- resulting in client partnerships based on decades of trust and respect. I am confident that he will continue his history of success and bring our ever expanding portfolio to the highest levels of excellence."