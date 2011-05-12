Fox Hispanic Media Promotes Ad Sales Execs

Fox Hispanic Media (FHM), a group of cable networks targeting the

growing U.S. Hispanic market, announced Thursday the promotion of Juan Vallejo

to vice president of sales and Eddie Espinal to account executive in New York.

Both Juan Vallejo, who previously served as eastern regional sales

manager for Fox Deportes, and Eddie Espinal's promotions are directly related

to the networks' increased revenue and precede the upfront event on May 17.

The ad sales team works with Fox Deportes; Utilisima, the recently-launched

women's lifestyle network in which Vallejo played a key part; and NatGeo Mundo,

to develop an integrated campaign with an emphasis on digital sales.

"Since joining our team in 2005, Juan has delivered sensational

results and contributed a high level of energy and innovation to our team,"

said Tom Maney, SVP, ad sales, FHM. "We're also thrilled to promote Eddie

Espinal, and are confident his background with Fox and experience will make him

a valued asset to our growing team."

Vallejo joined Fox Deportes as an account executive and rose

through the company. Espinal previously served as sales planner for FX and

sales assistant for Fox Reality Advertising.