Fox Gives the World Series TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through Oct. 31.

A Fox spot for the 2021 World Series is No. 1. Fox also takes second place to promote the Fox Weather app — the mobile home of the new Fox Weather streaming service — and fourth place to generate excitement for 9-1-1.

Rounding out the chart: Hallmark Channel celebrates Coyote Creek Christmas in third, and ABC sings the praises of new musical drama Queens in fifth.

Notably, the Queens spot has the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (113), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) 2021 World Series, Fox

Impressions: 380,812,261

Interruption Rate: 0.95%

Attention Index: 89 (11% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $5,758,310

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

2) Fox Weather app, Fox

Impressions: 271,822,163

Interruption Rate: 1.87%

Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $3,286,100

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $44,495

3) Coyote Creek Christmas, Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 264,785,306

Interruption Rate: 6.13%

Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,749,746

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

Impressions: 255,984,283

Interruption Rate: 1.57%

Attention Index: 77 (23% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $3,866,183

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $349,605

5) Queens, ABC

Impressions: 249,830,481

Interruption Rate: 1.27%

Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 87%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $1,563,843

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $454,904

* Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands *

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).