Busted Pilot: 'Squid Game' on Netflix, Fox News Hits Milestone, 'Queens' Starts on ABC

Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone talk about what's happening on the programming scene

Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone chat about Netflix's Squid Game, Fox News Channel turns 25, and the premiere of Queens on ABC.

