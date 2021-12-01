Fox Gives College Football TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through Nov. 28.

A Fox spot for College Football is No. 1, though last week’s chart-topper, Hallmark Channel, still makes a strong showing: The Christmas-obsessed network grabs third place and fourth to promote, respectively, The Christmas Contest and Christmas at Castle Hart — both Hallmark Channel original movies.

Even more event television rounds out the chart: NBC hypes its Annie Live! musical special in second place, and National Geographic promotes its six-episode, three-night anthology drama series The Hot Zone: Anthrax in fifth.

Notably, the Annie Live! spot has the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (105), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Impressions: 339,304,359

Interruption Rate: 0.73%

Attention Index: 75 (25% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $5,678,422

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

Impressions: 305,300,931

Interruption Rate: 1.32%

Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $5,403,079

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $202,051

3) The Christmas Contest, Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 304,139,796

Interruption Rate: 5.95%

Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,421,056

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $299,043

4) Christmas at Castle Hart, Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 298,017,376

Interruption Rate: 4.66%

Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,658,988

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $226,481

5) The Hot Zone: Anthrax, National Geographic

Impressions: 271,557,285

Interruption Rate: 1.69%

Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 12%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $903,948

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $2,883,168

* Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands *

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).