Fox Eyes Direct To Consumer

Twenty-First Century Fox is closely watching developments in direct-to-consumer programming and considers it a top priority, but chief operating officer Chase Carey said a major shift toward SVOD will take time.

“These things have all got to shake out. We want to play a role in leading and shaping those offers for consumers,” Carey said at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom conference in San Francisco Wednesday. “It will be a range of things from add-on products to different types of content offerings that will give the consumer more choice.”

Carey cited upcoming OTT offerings from Home Box Office and Sony as well as current products form Sling TV and CBS, but added that the industry still needs to evolve more before OTT begins to chip away at the current distribution model.

