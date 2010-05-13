Fox Extends Partnership With Innerscope Research

Cable Show 2010: Complete Coverage

Fox is extending its two-year partnership with market research company

Innerscope Research to provide advertisers with biometric engagement

measurements for on-air and cross-platform promotions, the network

announced Thursday (May 13).

Innerscope's new Brand Immersion Model is a framework based on

unconscious measures of emotion using biometrics, neuroscience and eye

tracking. The model is the foundation of an advertising research

program the company designed for Fox. The model is intended to provide

Fox advertisers with insight into evaluating the effectiveness of ads

and placements in Fox content as well as helping the ad industry

understand the roles of TV and digital media in brand equity creation

and conversion.

"We've seen repeated confirmation through various ROI measures that

television's role in building brands and influencing other media is

unequaled," said Fox Broadcasting President of Sales John Nesvig, in a

statement. "With Innerscope, we hope to take our knowledge and the

industry's understanding of the science behind consumers' connection to

media and brands further."

The Brand Immersion Model was created after four years of research

into how consumers interact with content on various platforms. It

accounts for factors such as environment, content engagement, screen

size and platform approach to see how those factors affect consumers'

emotional connection to a brand.

The outgrowth of the partnership between Fox and Innerscope comes out of past collaborations, including research for American Idol, sponsored programming in Fox primetime shows and new ad platforms.