Fox Expands On Demand Deals

Fox Networks has announced new deals with Verizon and Mediacom for its Fox on Demand product and its recently launched online authentication service.

The deals mean that subscribers to the multichannel providers can access almost all of Fox's primetime programming the day after it airs via the VOD platform on their TV set or through the authenticated online service.

The deals are part of an effort by Fox to tie next-day access to its programming into larger multichannel carriage deals. Under that plan, subscribers of multichannel providers with next day access rights or subscribers to Hulu's premium service would be able to view the programs on demand faster than other viewers, who would have to wait eight days before gaining free access to shows at Fox.com or Hulu.com.

Verizon launched Fox On Demand on Oct. 1, and Mediacom will be launching the service in the coming weeks.

Previously Dish had inked a deal with Fox for the services.

"Fox programming is an important addition to both our VOD and online offerings." said Terry Denson, vice president of content strategy and acquisition for Verizon, in a statement. "We continue to put the best content in the hands of our FiOS TV customers, offering a convenient way to access Fox programming in more ways and more places -- whether it's on the TV, online or on a mobile device."

The next day access will include such shows as Glee, Family Guy, Bones, Raising Hope, The Simpsons, New Girl, and Terra Nova. The X Factor is available for the three days following its air date.

"We want viewers who subscribe to participating pay television providers to have the most access possible to Fox programming," noted Oren Lieber, VP, distribution at Fox Networks, in a statement. "We're pleased that Verizon and Mediacom have recognized the value these services will provide in enhancing the products they offer to consumers."