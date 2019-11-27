Fox Gives College Football TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Nov. 24).

On the strength of 390.3 million TV ad impressions, Fox’s promotion of its Big Noon Saturday college football franchise takes first place; the network also grabs fourth place to hype The Moodys Christmas, starring Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins.

Meanwhile, ABC lands in second to promote the American Music Awards, and Hallmark Channel takes third to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its Countdown to Christmas airings of holiday movies.

Finally, football reappears in fifth place as NFL Network promotes the NFL 100 All-Time Team show — which earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (139) in the ranking, getting 39% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).