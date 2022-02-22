Fox Business Sets Black History Month Special Hosted by Charles Payne

FOX Business Network on air host Charles Payne will host a February 23 Black History Month-themed special focusing on successful African-Americans in business.

The show, Making Money with Charles Payne: Black History and Achieving the Dream, will celebrate success stories of Blacks in business and politics, according to network officials.

For the special episode Payne will be joined by former former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, real estate investment company Peebles Corporation CEO Don Peebles and Virginia Lieutenant Gov. Winsome Sears, said the network.

Also: Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Extends Primetime, Total Day Streak