Fox Business Sets Black History Month Special Hosted by Charles Payne
By R. Thomas Umstead published
February 23 special to focus on successful African-Americans in business and politics
FOX Business Network on air host Charles Payne will host a February 23 Black History Month-themed special focusing on successful African-Americans in business.
The show, Making Money with Charles Payne: Black History and Achieving the Dream, will celebrate success stories of Blacks in business and politics, according to network officials.
For the special episode Payne will be joined by former former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, real estate investment company Peebles Corporation CEO Don Peebles and Virginia Lieutenant Gov. Winsome Sears, said the network.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
