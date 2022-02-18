Black History Month: What To Watch (February 15-February 28)

A look at original content premiering during the second half of the month-long commemoration

 
Cable programmers and streaming services are commemorating Black History Month with numerous African American-themed original scripted series, movies, documentaries and specials. 

Here's a sampling of what's on tap for the second half of February (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

 Feb. 18

Uprooted

(documentary)

Discovery Plus 

Feb. 18

Lincoln’s Dilemma

(miniseries)

Apple TV Plus

Feb. 21

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War

(documentary)

History

Feb. 22

RACE: Bubba Wallace

(sports documentary)

Netflix

Feb. 22

The Secret History of the Civil War

(documentary)

History

Feb. 23

Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

(animated series)

Disney Plus

Feb. 23

Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches

(documentary)

HBO Max

Feb. 25

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming

(movie)

Netflix

Feb. 26

NAACP Image Awards

(special)

BET

R. Thomas Umstead

