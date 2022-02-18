Black History Month: What To Watch (February 15-February 28)
A look at original content premiering during the second half of the month-long commemoration
Cable programmers and streaming services are commemorating Black History Month with numerous African American-themed original scripted series, movies, documentaries and specials.
Here's a sampling of what's on tap for the second half of February (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Feb. 18
Uprooted
(documentary)
Feb. 18
Lincoln’s Dilemma
(miniseries)
Feb. 21
Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War
(documentary)
Feb. 22
RACE: Bubba Wallace
(sports documentary)
Feb. 22
The Secret History of the Civil War
(documentary)
History
Feb. 23
Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
(animated series)
Feb. 23
Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches
(documentary)
Feb. 25
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming
(movie)
Netflix
Feb. 26
NAACP Image Awards
(special)
