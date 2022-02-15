Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Extends Primetime, Total Day Streak
By R. Thomas Umstead published
USA Network remains in second place on the strength on Winter Olympics coverage
Fox News continued its run of weekly primetime and total day ratings wins while USA Network finished a strong second with its Winter Olympics coverage, according to network officials.
Fox News averaged 2.3 million viewers in primetime during the week of February 7-February 13 to top all cable networks for the fourth straight week, reported Nielsen. USA Network finished second for the second straight week, averaging 1.5 million viewers, followed by MSNBC, which averaged 1 million viewers.
INSP pulled into fourth place with 933,000 viewers, followed by Hallmark Channel with 895,000. Rounding out the top 10 most-watched networks for the week were HGTV (888,000 viewers), History (760,000), ESPN (745,000), Discovery Channel (665,000) and TNT (634,000).
Fox News was the most watched network on a 24-hour basis for the sixth straight week with an average of 1.4 million viewers. USA Network (948,000), MSNBC (621,000), HGTV (517,000) and Hallmark Channel (500,000) followed closely behind, according to Nielsen. ■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
